Detroit police looking for missing 14-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old.

Cecil Booker was last seen on Friday at 10:30 a.m. by his mother at their home in the 19400 block of Biltmore. Booker left the area and didn’t return home.

His mother believes he may be on the east side of Detroit. Police describe Booker as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, green and black jogging pants and might have a back pack with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

