Paula Tutman: What it’s like to be tested for coronavirus

The thought of it was worse than the actual test

Paula Tutman, Reporter

DETROIT – When my photographer partner, Justin and I were invited to do an exclusive summer school tour with Dr. Nikolai Vitti on Friday, there was one caveat.

We had to produce evidence of a recent coronavirus (COVID-19) test that shows a negative result. It’s one of those times in life you want to be negative.

READ: Inside Detroit summer school classrooms during pandemic

The City of Detroit offers rapid testing. You get swabbed and have results within 15 minutes.

Justin and I walk you through our experience with the City of Detroit Health Department and our nurse, April who did our nasal swabs.

