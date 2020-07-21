South Lyon police report ‘major water main break'

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – The South Lyon Police Department sent out an alert that there’s a “major water main break” in the city.
The water main break is in the area of Pontiac Trail and Dorothy Street, police said.
Residents in the areas of Dorothy Street, Princeton Drive, University Avenue and Harvard Road are affected, according to authorities.
It’s unclear how long it will take crews to fix or replace the broken water main.
No additional information was provided.
