Detroit’s Palmer Park littered with trash after recently being renovated

DETROIT – Palmer Park along Woodward Avenue in Detroit underwent extensive renovations just last year.

The changes brought in lots of new people to the park, but they also brought trash.

The playscape isn’t even a year old yet. A mother went to the park with her daughter and was surprised at what she saw. She said there was any trash you can think of, including human waste and condoms on the ground.

“It is beautiful from a distance as you approach it, it’s not beautiful anymore,” mother Elizabeth Hawkins said.

The group, Friends of Palmer Park said they’ve been telling the city that they need more police officers at the park at night.

They said the playground has become a party zone and at 10 p.m. the park closing time isn’t being enforced.

The city said they’re at the park daily to clean it up. They also plan on adding new lighting.