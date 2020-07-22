Wallside Windows hosting outdoor job fair Thursday

TAYLOR, Mich. – As the economy gets back up and running again, there are plenty of jobs to fill -- but finding workers hasn’t been easy.

Wallside Windows came up with an idea -- an in-person job fair, but at a safe distance.

Job fairs are something we haven’t heard about in a while. Thursday’s job fair won’t be held in a convention hall with lots of handshakes and close conversations, Wallside Windows is hosting its job fair outside.

“I think it’s exciting to see all these things coming back, but it’s a reminder that we have to not take chances or gamble and do everything that we can to protect our employees in our Wallside family,” said Adam Blanck.

Following social-distancing guidelines, the job fair will take place at Wallside Windows’ factory in Taylor.

“Everyone will be wearing masks and if someone shows up to the job fair without a mask, we’ll provide one,” Blanck said. “Hopefully creating a safe environment that continues once people get hired within our within our factory.”

The company is looking for window assemblers. Pay starts at $12 an hour with structured increases after six months.

“We definitely have been struggling to find people,” Blanck said. “But I think a lot of the challenge is also our fear about coming back to work during the pandemic.”

To reassure potential workers, Blanck said the company is “doing everything they possibly can to create a safe environment,” for its workers.

The 76-year-old Michigan-made company has weathered various challenges over the decades. They’re adding a pandemic to the list.

“I think that the manufacturing factories across the state of Michigan have have shown that they’re willing to take the steps to make sure to make it a safe environment,” Blanck said.

The job fair runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the factory at 27000 Trolley Industrial Drive. Job-seekers are encouraged to sign up ahead of time. You can find out more information and reserve a spot through the official Wallside Windows website here.