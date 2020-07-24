Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday in Detroit.

Laniya Banford was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. at her residence in the 20200 block of Rowe Street. Police say she left the location and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Banford is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and having a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink, black and white jersey with a number on the front, blue stonewashed jeans and white and pink Jordan shoes.

Police say the girl is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

