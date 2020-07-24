Have you seen this 1955 Buick Roadmaster mounted in Newport? It’s been stolen

NEWPORT, Mich. – A couple in Newport is hoping someone will return the classic car that was mounted to a wall.

The 1955 Buick Roadmaster was mounted to the back of a wall so people could see it when they were driving by.

When Emily Blackburn-Kramer and Greg returned home from a trip up north they realized it was gone. They didn’t realize it was stolen at first because of where it was located.

“I was a little bit shocked,” Blackburn-Kramer said. “My boyfriend texted me and I thought he was kidding and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?” And, yeah, it was gone.”

She turned to Facebook for help.

“My Facebook has been blowing up. People like, ‘OMG, I remember that, that’s so cool. I remember it.' So many people we didn’t even know had seen it,” she said.

Greg’s friend had given him the classic car to restore, but the frame was too rusted to salvage. That’s when he turned the front end of the car into a decorative piece with working headlights.

“He welded it all together, has frames and brackets on the back hooked up on the wall,” she said. “The whole front end is hollowed out. People are like, ‘It’s heavy.' It’s really not, ‘cause it’s actually hollow.”

It was a fun family project that got a lot of attention over the years.

“Of course it’s cool, we wanted others to see it. It was chained up, padlocked, and somebody put effort into taking it,” she said.

Blackburn-Kramer said she feels violated.

“Why come into someone’s yard? We had it facing the road so people can enjoy it. So you can take it and say it’s yours? You didn’t put the hard work into,” she said. “Really, what are you going to do with it? Hide it in your basement?”

Blackburn-Kramer is hoping whoever stole it will bring it back.

READ: Local crime reports