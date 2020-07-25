Television icon Regis Philbin dies at 88

Regis Philbin, the legendary broadcaster who hosted the talk show "Live With Regis & Kathie Lee!" and later "Live With Regis & Kelly!," has died at age 88.

According to a representative with the family, Philbin died Friday night of natural causes.

In a statement to People Magazine, the spokesperson said “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday.”

Philbin would have turned 89 Aug. 25.

Philbin had hosted multiple television shows, including “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” “Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee,” “America’s Got Talent” and more.

In 2009, Local 4 anchor and reporter Jason Colthorp filled in for Philbin on an episode of “Live! With Regis & Kelly.”

In 2004, Philbin broke the record for most hours broadcast on television. As of 2011, Philbin had been on the air for more than 16,000 hours over 52 years, averaging about an hour a day.

The previous record-holder was Hugh Downs with 10,511 hours.