Downriver neighborhood wants answers as cats keep getting shot, killed

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A Downriver neighborhood is on edge because cats keep dying.

Someone in Wyandotte has decided it’s open season on cats.

Police said at least two cats have been shot, but the neighbors claim it’s a lot more.

Wyandotte has become a trendy neighborhood where the neighbors genuinely care for each other -- they have white ribbons out for the essential and heroic front line workers, they have signs expressing pride about the fact they live here and the neighbors pulled together to save the life of one cat that survived.

Vega, a tuxedo-clad stray found four years ago in Grosse Isle Park, lost his front leg to amputation this week. He is still getting around, but only with direct supervision.

Amy Hanselman said she admits it was a mistake to allow him to roam the neighborhood.

“I opened the door and he was sitting there holding his one leg up,” Hanselman said. “I thought he had gotten hit by a car.”

She took Vega to a veterinarian and an X-ray showed his leg was shattered by a high-power pellet gun.

“I couldn’t believe it when he showed me the X-ray,” Hanselman said. “It was amazing he was alive. You can see his leg was destroyed.”

The vet said Vega would be a little worse for wear, but would survive on three paws.

At least four other cats have not survive their run in with the cat-hater and Hanselman is deeply concerned.

“Hopefully somebody knows something and we can get this person arrested or whatever needs to be done to stop this from happening,” Hanselman said. “Who knows what’s next?”

There are children and many more animals in the McKinley area, but as concerned as Hanselman is, her spirits buoyed by the neighborhood response. Vega’s surgery cost $1,660 -- money she didn’t have -- but a Facebook fundraiser did the trick.

“As I looked at the donations it wasn’t family or friends, it was all donations,” Hanselman said. “How astonishing was that? It was amazing. I am very thankful for them.”

There are other neighbors working with Hanselman to try and find the gun-wielding culprit. A $500-600 reward has been offered for information on the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wyandotte Police Department at 734-324-4405.

