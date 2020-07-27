Couple reunited with puppies stolen at gunpoint in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – A couple has been reunited with a pair of English Bulldog puppies stolen from them Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thieves hold family at gunpoint at Twelve Oaks Mall, steal puppies

The two had arranged to sell the two puppies -- named Bunny and Gizmo -- in the Twelve Oaks Mall parking lot. They said two teenagers pulled out a gun and took off with the dogs.

A man claiming to be an attorney contacted the couple Sunday and arranged to return the puppies.

Novi police are investigating the theft.

