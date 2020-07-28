Comerica Park in Detroit ready for Opening Day

DETROIT – Tonight Michael Fulmer gets the start. It’s Opening Day or evening here in Detroit.

While many are normally outside with the fans grilling hot dogs and hydrating, tonight that’s not the case.

This Opening Day is a lot different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest difference is that around Comerica Park Monday, it’s a lot quieter than a typical Opening Day.

There is very little in the way of festivities around the ballpark on this Opening Day. But there are a few good things including no heavy traffic or lines to take pictures with the iconic Tigers statue at Comerica Park.

On July 27, 2019 the Detroit Tigers were 31 and a half games out of first place. One year later today the Tigers are in first place. While they have only played three games, there is no reason to quibble over details.