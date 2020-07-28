Detroit Tigers fans improvise to celebrate home opener

DETROIT – Fans have had to improvise to celebrate Opening Day amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Some fans went down to Comerica Park. The Tiger shop is open, but that’s as close as any Tiger fan will get to the inside of Comerica Park.

Joe Demilner and his neighbors did a virtual season opener last Friday and they’ll do the same thing Monday night for the home opener.

Coronavirus has forced everyone to find new creative ways to do pretty much everything.

