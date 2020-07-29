Health officials: 5 COVID-19 cases linked to indoor wedding reception in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – The Wayne County Public Health Division announced Wednesday it has confirmed a total of five cases of COVID-19 linked to a wedding reception held on Saturday, July 18, at Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall in Southgate.

More people may have been at risk of contracting and exposing others to COVID-19 as more than 100 people were in attendance for the indoor reception, according to Wayne County health officials.

Attendees of the reception at the Crystal Gardens are encouraged to call the Wayne County Health Division at 734-727-7078 to report their contacts, get tested by a healthcare provider as soon as possible, and self-quarantine at home as directed.

The health division said Wayne County’s communicable disease team is conducting a full case investigation and tracing for the confirmed cases as well as reaching out to attendees of the event for potential cases. The confirmed positive individuals have been instructed to self-isolate until cleared by public health in accordance with CDC guidance, health officials said.

Notifications also are being sent to all Wayne County banquet halls “reaffirming the rules” of the governor’s Executive Order 2020-110 and increasing inspections at banquet halls and other large venues, including after-hours and weekends, to confirm compliance with the Executive Order.

“The safety and protection of Wayne County residents is our top priority,” said Carol Austerberry, Wayne County Health Officer. “Businesses must be intentional about following the rules to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

On June 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-110 outlining rules on gatherings, performances and events. This order limits attendance to no more than 10 people indoors and 100 people outdoors in this region of the state (Region 1). This event was in direct violation of the order, with an attendance exceeding the imposed limit for the number of people indoors, Wayne County health officials said.

EO 2020-10 was eventually updated by EO 2020-115 to allow larger gatherings in Regions 6 and 8: Temporary restrictions on certain events, gatherings, and businesses -- view here .

Region 1 remains under Executive Order 2020-110 (read more below).

The Wayne County Public Health Division wants to remind the public of the importance of following all public health orders, social distancing, wearing masks, proper hand washing, not going to events with large crowds, and staying home when ill.

What are the guest limits for weddings, receptions, or other social events held at a restaurant/banquet hall in Michigan?

The answer to the above question is from the state of Michigan’s Executive Order 2020-115 FAQs section:

These events are subject to the limitations in sections 5 and 6 of Executive Order 2020-110, if the event takes place in Region 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, or 7. Accordingly, if the event is outdoors and among people not part of the same household, it may not exceed 100 people; if the event is indoors and among people not part of the same household, it may not exceed 10 people. In all cases, people not part of the same household must maintain six feet of distance from one another during the event.

If the event takes place in Region 6 or 8, the event is subject to the limitations of section 7(a) of Executive Order 2020-115. Accordingly, if the event is outdoors and among people not part of the same household, it may not exceed 250 people; if the event is indoors and among people not part of the same household, it may not exceed 50 people. In all cases, people not part of the same household must maintain six feet of distance from one another during the event.