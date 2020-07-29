73ºF

Southfield Public School District to start school year with remote learning only

District says start to fall semester will be similar to final few months of previous school year

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Empty classroom (Pixlr)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Southfield Public School District plans to start the 2020 fall semester with remote learning “due to a large number of COVID-19 cases in our region,” the district announced.

The school district describes its remote learning plan as follows:

“Students will begin the 2020-2021 academic year engaged in all-remote learning, similar to the final few months of the previous school year. Students will receive rigorous online instruction and support, and the same academic excellence that our in-person curriculum and teaching provides. Accountability measures for attendance, grades, and assessments apply.”

The district says students will automatically return to the hybrid model of instruction once all-remote learning has ended. The hybrid model includes a combination of in-person and online instruction.

The district also says it will offer a virtual-only learning option for families who do not yet feel comfortable having their students return to school when the district reopens for in-person learning.

