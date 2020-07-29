Southfield Public School District to start school year with remote learning only

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Southfield Public School District plans to start the 2020 fall semester with remote learning “due to a large number of COVID-19 cases in our region,” the district announced.

The school district describes its remote learning plan as follows:

“Students will begin the 2020-2021 academic year engaged in all-remote learning, similar to the final few months of the previous school year. Students will receive rigorous online instruction and support, and the same academic excellence that our in-person curriculum and teaching provides. Accountability measures for attendance, grades, and assessments apply.”

The district says students will automatically return to the hybrid model of instruction once all-remote learning has ended. The hybrid model includes a combination of in-person and online instruction.

The district also says it will offer a virtual-only learning option for families who do not yet feel comfortable having their students return to school when the district reopens for in-person learning.