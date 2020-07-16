Southfield Public Schools plan to balance student safety, needs at home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – School districts across the state have been having conversations about what to do for the 2020-21 school year.

One Metro Detroit superintendent said she’s especially concerned.

Dr. Jennifer Green, the head of Southfield Public Schools, said her community has been hit very hard by COVID-19, but she’s worried nearly half of her students don’t have the technology to learn from home.

Local 4′s Paula Tutman spoke with her about the tough decisions ahead.

