Ecorse mother charged with child abuse after 1-year-old severely injured

ECORSE, Mich. – An Ecorse mother has been charged with child abuse after her 13-month-old son has hospitalized with significant injuries, officials said.

One 13-month-old boy was killed and his twin brother was severely injured on Tuesday after alleged physical abuse from their mother and her boyfriend.

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Ecorse police responded to a report of child abuse at the family’s home in the 3900 block of 7th Street.

Inspector Timothy Sassak with the Ecorse Police Department said when police responded to the scene, they found a baby on the hood of a car with unspeakable injuries.

One of the boys, Zyaire Reed, died from his injuries at a children’s hospital. His brother, Zion Reed, has been admitted to a children’s hospital to address multiple injuries.

Officials say Zion appeared to have multiple untreated injuries upon initial examination at the scene, including a swollen cheek, ears and a cut lip. After medical examination Zion was said to have a broken femur, two broken clavicles and more bruises and wounds consistent with long-term abuse, officials said.

The boys’ grandmother, Sue Williams Bawol, said she had suspected her grandsons were being abused.

Lisa Marie Reed was charged Thursday with first-degree child abuse in connection with her son Zion. Charges are still pending against her regarding the death of her other son Zyaire, officials said.

Reed allegedly told her boyfriend to take care of the children, but he was not there when police arrived, officials said.

Officials say the mother’s boyfriend is also in custody and his connection to the case is still being investigated.

Reed is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon.

