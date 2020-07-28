1-year-old twin killed, sibling hospitalized after being beaten in Ecorse, sources say

ECORSE, Mich. – Sources tell Local 4 that 1-year-old twins have been severely beaten in Ecorse and one of them has died. The other sibling is still in a hospital.

Police are investigating the incident. The boys allegedly suffered severe abuse at the hands of their mother’s boyfriend, sources said.

Zyaire Reed died from his injuries at Children’s Hospital. His brother, Zion Reed, was undergoing surgery for his serious injuries. Family said the boy’s mother is in jail.

Sources have said that the boyfriend is in custody.

Their grandmother, Sue Williams Bawol, said she had suspected her grandsons were being abused.

Child Protective Services had been at Sue’s house. She said she could be in danger of losing custody of another grandchild she cares for who is 10 years old.

