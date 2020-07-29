75ºF

Ecorse mother, boyfriend in custody after 1-year-old killed, sibling hospitalized

Boyfriend taken into custody Tuesday evening

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

ECORSE, Mich. – A mother and her boyfriend are in police custody after a 13-month-old boy was killed and his twin brother was severely injured.

An ambulance was called to the families home in Ecorse early on Tuesday morning. One boy died at the hospital and the other is still battling terrible injuries. He is expected to undergo surgery to repair a broken femur and other broken bones.

Police spent all day chasing down the suspect. He ran from the hospital on Tuesday morning and was caught just before 6 p.m. at an uncle’s house in Sumpter Township.

Inspector Timothy Sassak with the Ecorse Police Department said when police responded to Renaissance Estates in Ecorse at around 5 a.m. they found a baby on the hood of a car with unspeakable injuries.

Police believe the boyfriend caused the injuries. The couple is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on first-degree child abuse and first-degree murder charges.

