77ºF

Local News

LIVE STREAM: Detroit city clerk to discuss election reparations, voting for Michigan Primary Election

Watch live here at 11 a.m.

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan, Detroit City Clerk, Janice Winfrey, Detroit Voting, Voting in Detroit, Michigan Elections, Michigan Politics, Michigan Primary Election 2020, Michigan Primary Election, 2020 Michigan Primary Election, Primary Election, Aug. 4, Absentee Voting, Absent Voter Ballot, Michigan Absentee Voting, Voting, Vote

DETROIT – Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey will hold a news briefing at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss election reparations, absentee voting and safety protocols for voting in person for the Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 4.

Watch the briefing live in the video player above at 11 a.m.

In-person voting will still be available for the 2020 Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 4 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- however, all Michigan voters now have the option to vote by mail with an absentee ballot.

Officials are encouraging Michigan voters to return absentee ballots in person instead of by mail as election day approaches.

Be prepared: What to know before voting in Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.