LIVE STREAM: Detroit city clerk to discuss election reparations, voting for Michigan Primary Election

DETROIT – Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey will hold a news briefing at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss election reparations, absentee voting and safety protocols for voting in person for the Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 4.

In-person voting will still be available for the 2020 Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 4 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- however, all Michigan voters now have the option to vote by mail with an absentee ballot.

Officials are encouraging Michigan voters to return absentee ballots in person instead of by mail as election day approaches.