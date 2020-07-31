Allegations of sexual misconduct and racism at Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office under investigation

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – There is trouble surrounding the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office that has prompted an investigation.

Macomb County’s Director of Human Resources, Andrew McKinnon, confirmed to Local 4 that his team is investigating four employees at the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office, including a supervisor for allegations of sexism and racism.

According to McKinnon, on July 18 an employee sent an email referencing a hostile environment that has been going on for a while.

The allegations of sexism and racism involve open displays of sexually explicit photographs, pornographic screensavers on work computers and mistreatment of people of color.

McKinnon says all four employees are on leave. Some of the employees will face consequences. Officials did not elaborate on what those consequences entail.