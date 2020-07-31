Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers in the weekend forecast

DETROIT – The weekend is upon us, and so are healthy rain chances over multiple days. And temperatures will be trending downward after a warm Saturday afternoon.

Rooting For Rain

Even if they come on a summer weekend, rain chances are most folks rooting interest. As the drought continues over large portions of southeast Michigan, the promise of multiple showers over a few days greets in the near term. Some models are trying to bring in a storm as early as Saturday afternoon. That’s a slim shot, but plan on scattered Saturday evening storms, mainly in the South Zone and along the east side. Sunday will bring more scattered thunderstorms, and scattered is the operative word. Most of Sunday will be dry, as will Monday. But shower chances are decent at points then as well. Even Tuesday, we may see a few showers before we head into another extended dry stretch that may last through next weekend.

Denting The Drought

So how much are we talking? That is the trickiest part of this forecast. The low that will pass to our south will bring quite a bit of rain across northern Ohio and southern Ontario. We’ll be on the edge and it will be a tight gradient. Eastsiders and possibly South Zoners may see over an inch in spots, while those in the West and North Zone may be disappointed. Places that see rain there, could end up with just a tenth or two for the Sunday-Tuesday stretch. A lot of spots that are in moderate drought are 1–2 inches below normal just in the last 30 days. So this won’t bust it, but it will make a dent.

Trending Cooler

Saturday will bring us the mid 80s with muggy air. Sunday, the humidity sticks around, but temperatures start a downward trend. Sunday’s high temperatures will be near normal in the low 80s. Then upper 70s take over Monday through Wednesday. And with lower humidity all next week, it will be a comfortable introduction to August.

Hurricane Isaias

The U.S. weather story this weekend will be Hurricane Isaias. Current forecasts still have nearly the entire Atlantic coastline in the forecast cone. It’s possible the storm will stay just offshore as it migrates north, then make landfall somewhere in the Carolinas and possibly again in the northeast early next week. Our Local 4Casters app has a Hurricane Tracker that shows you the latest stats on the storm and the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center. Tap the More button at the bottom then select Hurricane Tracker. You can tap any icon to get the timing, position and strength of the storm.