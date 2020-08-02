Berkley schools to recommend online schooling for first semester

BERKLEY, Mich. – The Berkley School District recently released its 2020-2021 Return to School Roadmap Recommendation as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Berkley schools is recommending online schooling for the first semester.

The news comes as just Friday officials with Farmington Public Schools announced they plan to recommend a fully remote learning model.

Southfield schools announced remote-learning for the fall. West Bloomfield schools are shifting to online, hybrid learning for the fall.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 82,356 as of Sunday morning, including 6,206 deaths, state officials report.

The latest update includes 735 new cases and 7 additional deaths.

