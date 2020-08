BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The city of Belleville is working to address a water main break at E. Huron River Drive between Bedell Street and Madelon Avenue.

The city does not know exactly when the issue will be resolved, but repair efforts are underway. Water service may be temporarily stopped to make repairs.

Some residents might experience low to no water pressure. No boil water alert has been issued at this time. City officials are urging people to avoid the area.

