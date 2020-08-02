Flash Flood Watch in effect for some Michigan counties until Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties until 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

There is a Flash Flood Warning for Washtenaw County until 8:30 a.m. today.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday for several counties including Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.

It will be soggy today in Metro Detroit with highs expected to reach the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through Tuesday.

