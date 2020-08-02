69ºF

Local News

Flash Flood Watch in effect for some Michigan counties until Sunday afternoon

Scattered showers, storms possible through Tuesday

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Weather, Forecast, Metro Detroit weather, News, Showers, Storms, Temperatures, Sunday weather, Detroit, Oakland County, Wayne County, Macomb County, St. Clair County
Flash Flood Watch in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday.
Flash Flood Watch in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday. (WDIV)

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties until 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

There is a Flash Flood Warning for Washtenaw County until 8:30 a.m. today.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday for several counties including Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.

It will be soggy today in Metro Detroit with highs expected to reach the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through Tuesday.

Stay up to date

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: