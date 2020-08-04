Spike in COVID-19 cases linked to grad parties in Oakland County

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – There has been a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in parts of Oakland County.

The health department said the rising number of cases in the South Lyon area can be traced to summer parties -- specifically graduation and prom parties.

There have been 50 new cases in South Lyon alone, which is a rate of 15 cases per 10,000 people. In Lyon Township, there are 16, which is almost 23 cases per 10,000.

Sources said that one party was organized by a parent who felt bad for the kids missing prom. Several of them tested positive for COVID-19 and that started a domino effect.

Several businesses were affected, including Pro Pizza, which had to shut down until its entire staff was tested before reopening.

Another positive was a South Lyon High School student-athlete, which led to all activities being temporarily suspended. That includes fall sports.

The superintendent has confirmed that all activities have resumed.

