Woman says ‘guardian angels’ came to her rescue during medical emergency in Wixom

WIXOM, Mich. – Judy Musto said “guardian angels” came to her rescue when a medical emergency happened while she was driving in Wixom that put her and her dog in danger.

The remanants of the swamp are still on Musto’s car, the tire tracks are still fresh and so hare her horrific memories of what happened on Thursday night.

Musto said she felt a panic attack coming as she was driving Thursday night on Wixom Road and she knew she needed to pull over and quickly.

“Instead of pushing the break, I pushed the gas and then I blacked out,” Musto said.

Musto’s car traveled between two telephone polls and wires and then through a swamp before her car came to a rest and bystanders called 911. Wixom police officer Greg Evans arrived on scene.

Wixom firefighters checked on Musto, while police officers got her dog, Chico, out of the car. Chico was so scared he ran into traffic and was hit. Officer Evans then drove Musto and Chico to an animal hospital and offered to wait with them.

Musto and Chico are both doing OK. Musto wanted to thank her heroes for everything they did that day.

“I can’t thank you guys enough for what you did for me,” Musto said.

