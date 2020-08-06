Detroit police investigate shooting on Minock Street; victim in critical condition

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a shooting incident in the 7300 block of Minock Street after a 24-year-old man was found shot in the upper body early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the scene at about 1:38 a.m. and canvassed the area, finding the victim in front of a home in the 7200 block Minock. The victim is listed in critical condition.

Police said the victim reportedly heard gunshots “ring out down the street” but did not have much information on possible suspects. Eight bullet casings were found near the scene.

This is an active investigation.