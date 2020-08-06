Wyandotte police want help identifying serial home intruder

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A neighborhood in Wyandotte is on high alert after a weekend of home invasions.

The break ins happened in the area of Vinewood, between 10th and 12th streets.

Police pursued the suspect over the weekend, but he managed to escape. They have released footage of the suspect, hoping someone will be able to identify him before he escalates.

“We got to get this guy off the street,” Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton with the Wyandotte Police Department said.

Police said he broke into three homes over the weekend. In one home, he went through the front door and stole items, including a safe just a few feet from where a woman was sleeping.

Resident John Bartozek said his home was almost broken into. His 14-year-old granddaughter was in the front room when it happened.

The suspect is also accused of stealing a car. Police pursued him, but lost him in some heavy brush.

Photo of a suspect in a string of Wyandotte home invasions. (WDIV)

READ: More local crime reports