25,000 children in Wayne County to receive masks through $200,000 donation

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A $200,000 two-part donation is set to provide masks for about 25,000 children in Wayne County, Wayne County Commission announced Thursday.

The Commission approved the donation from Ballmer Giving LLC of Bellevue, Washington. Through the donation, $100,000 will be used to obtain the masks for kindergarten through eighth-grade students in low-income housing in Dearborn, Ecorse, Garden City, Inkster, Hamtramck, Highland Park, River Rouge, Romulus and Westland.

The masks will be distributed at select sites in each city.

The other half of the donation will be allocated toward the Save-A-Life Program for convalescent plasma donation as a treatment for COVID-19.

“This is a wonderful gift and we are very grateful to receive it,” Commission Chair Alisha Bell said in a news release.

According to the release, Ballmer Giving LLC was created by Steve Ballmer, who is the former Microsoft CEO and current Los Angeles Clipper owner. Ballmer is a Detroit native.