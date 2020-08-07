Detroit police want help finding a missing 20-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 20-year-old man.

Muhammad Ali-Gilliam was last seen by his aunt on July 28 at 7 a.m. at their home in the 20000 block of Glastonbury in Detroit.

Police describe Ali-Gilliam as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing between 145 and 150 pounds. He has short black hair. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a black t-shirt and red and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

