Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing teen.

Kiara Hargrove, 15, was last seen by her grandmother at their home in the 8200 block of Kentucky on Tuesday morning. Her grandmother left the area and when she returned later that night, Hargrove was gone.

Hargrove is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray jogging pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

