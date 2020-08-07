‘MAGA Classic Car Cruise’ aims to replace cancelled Woodward Dream Cruise this year

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – This year’s Woodward Dream Cruise was cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Another event has popped up in its place -- the “MAGA Classic Car Cruise.” It’s scheduled for the same day and time, Aug. 15 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. along Woodward Avenue.

Aug. 6, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 85,429; Death toll now at 6,247

The “MAGA Classic Car Cruise” is a pro-Donald Trump event. The biggest question is, will there be any disruptions and will it cause any COVID-19 risks?

“We’re mixing Make America Great Again with what made Detroit great,” Rocky Raczkowski said.

The event is being held by the Oakland County Republican Party.

“To show our support for the administration, the police and fire,” Raczkowski said. “If anyone thinks we’re putting people in danger, it’s kind of ridiculous.”

Kenny McPhaul isn’t wild about the MAGA part of the event, but he is a Republican who said he cares about cops and has a classic car he wants to show off.

“Right now people are so down, all we see on the news is 140,000 dead and we need this,” he said.

There are rumblings of protesters possible showing up to the event.

