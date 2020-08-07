Warren educators call for remote learning to start school year

WARREN, Mich. – The Warren Education Association represents over 860 educators in Warren Schools and they are looking out for the teachers by demanding the students in Warren should stay home for the upcoming school year.

READ: Here’s what Michigan school districts have planned for the fall amid the pandemic

“I think they’re doing their job protecting the teachers,” said Erin Taylor-Czerniak.

Erin Taylor-Czerniak has a four year old who is supposed to be starting Pre-K, in Warren, but now she’s not sure. She thinks the students should stay home, “As long as it takes. I don’t expect to send her back to school personally, until Phase 6 and that’s only if it’s based on good data and good judgement.”

Her views match the Warren Education Association. The organization released a letter to Warren Schools, making sure their concerns are heard and clear.

To view that letter, click here.

More news about schools

More news on COVID-19