Birmingham police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Woodward Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened near the intersection of Woodward and Forest avenues in Birmingham.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday when a 40-year-old man from Southfield was crossing Woodward Avenue. Police said a vehicle -- believed to be a dark colored Chevrolet Traverse -- traveling northbound struck the man, briefly stopped, then fled the scene eastbound on Maple Road. The man died a the scene.

Police said the man was not using a crosswalk at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 248-530-1870 or 248-530-1770.