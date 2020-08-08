82ºF

Birmingham police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Woodward Avenue

40-year-old man from Southfield killed in crash

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened near the intersection of Woodward and Forest avenues in Birmingham.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday when a 40-year-old man from Southfield was crossing Woodward Avenue. Police said a vehicle -- believed to be a dark colored Chevrolet Traverse -- traveling northbound struck the man, briefly stopped, then fled the scene eastbound on Maple Road. The man died a the scene.

Police said the man was not using a crosswalk at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 248-530-1870 or 248-530-1770.

