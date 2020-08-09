Detroit police seek missing 27-year-old woman last seen Friday

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 27-year-old woman who was last seen Friday.

According to authorities, Sarah Clark was last seen at about 12:15 a.m. Friday at her home in the 500 block of Chene Street. Her sister spoke to her at 3 p.m. and hasn’t been able to contact her since.

Police said her family is concerned because Clark received upsetting news and may try to harm herself.

Clark was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a red shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Sarah Clark or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.