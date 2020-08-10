Democratic lawmakers demand answers over postal service delivery delays

DETROIT – US Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan and postal workers are accusing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of forcing workers to leave their work unfinished in order to slow down mail service.

Those delays come as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and looks ahead to the presidential election.

In a press conference Monday morning, Peters noted that he has heard from hundreds of Michigan residents who say they have had sudden delays in vital mail service.

“The reductions in overtime, the reductions in extra trips to make sure mail isn’t sitting in the post office, processing machines that are being taken out and we need to get answers,” said Peters.

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence also voiced her opinion on the issue.

Lawrence was a USPS worker for 30 years. She criticized DeJoy and President Donald Trump saying without a working mail service the November election is in danger.

“Our democracy is being held in the hands of the postal service,” said Lawrence.

Last week Peters announced an investigation into new directives from the recently appointed postmaster general who has run afoul with Democrats as the White House continues to drum up fears over voting by mail.

But as the pandemic continues Michiganders have increasingly relied on the mail service for vital needs including Michelle Brown who spoke to reporters about her husband missing a medication delivery.

“This was not a medicine that was life and death but there are many of us that cannot miss a day and it’s getting worse,” said Brown.

In response, DeJoy’s office sent Local 4 News some of his recent remarks including one made last week.

“Drama and delay does not get the mail delivered on time, nor does it pay our bills. Without timely legislative and regulatory reform, we will be forced to take aggressive measures to cut costs and bridge the divide,” said DeJoy.

Peters has set up a specific website for people to send in their stories about mail delays as the pandemic continues.

