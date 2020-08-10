Metro Detroit Weather: Muggy start with severe storms possible later

DETROIT – It's a warm and muggy start to the work week, with Monday morning temps mainly in the low 70s as you head out and about. It's sweating weather today, starting early and the humidity will be with us all day and shower chances include both later this morning, and later in the day.

SUNRISE: 6:36 AM

There are showers in SW Lower Michigan and Indiana that will try to work through Metro Detroit at some point later this morning. A lot of the moisture evaporates, but some showers will make it to the ground through the mid morning before we clear and warm quickly today.

The heat and humidity combined will bring a heat index of mid 90s later today as we have a good shot at hitting an air temp of 90F. The humidity will make it feel much warmer, and the warm winds SW 7-17 mph will keep that warm flow coming. Scattered rain and thundershowers will be likely with the peak heat of the afternoon and evening, and again later tonight with the approach of a cold front. The Western half of Michigan is under a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms later today, so we should be just out of range for the strongest storms.

SUNSET: 8:40 PM

We expect a few residual showers possible Tuesday around Metro Detroit as a cold front pushes through. That front will put the brakes on that humidity and the heat too. So, temps tomorrow start out warm before the front, which means low to mid 70s and still a bit muggy early. Then, afternoon sun and clouds with highs only in the mid 80s feeling a lot more comfortable.

The weather looks very tranquil through the midweek here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. That means 60s for lows, mid 80s for highs and a nice blend of sun and clouds Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We will see shower chances increasing into the weekend, but those chances don't look too impressive right now, so stay tuned. Remember, the Local4Casters app is your guide around storms and much more, and it's free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android