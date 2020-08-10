Mobile billboard spotted in Detroit slams Betsy DeVos over school reopening plans

DETROIT – The message on a truck scheduled to travel around Michigan this week directly attacks US Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos.

The billboard features three LED screens and is making its way to cities across the country including Detroit.

Some slogans on it read, “stop hiding in your mansion” and “start protecting our kids.”

Here in Metro Detroit it traveled to the offices of Democratic US Senator Gary Peters, Democratic US Senator Debbie Stabenow, Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell and the Trump campaign.

The group Protect Our Public Schools is behind the ads. It is a collection of teachers and parents upset about the Trump administration’s push to re-open schools.

“I as a former teacher am very appalled by what’s gone on with Secretary Devos,” said Ellen Offen, vice president of POPS. As a former teacher she wants Devos to give schools safer options this year.

“She said she’s been doing puzzles and riding her bike this summer, well that doesn’t help our kids when schools don’t have what they need, schools don’t get what they should,” Offen said.

The billboard tour follows comments from Devos last month claiming kids don’t contract coronavirus.

“Kids are actually stoppers of the disease and they don’t get it and transmit it themselves,” said Devos.

Her office did not respond to a request for comment about the billboard Monday.

The billboard has already left Detroit and is on its way to Lansing. After that it will travel to the western part of the state including Holland and Grand Rapids where it might circle Devos’ private homes.

