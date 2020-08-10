Nurses union pickets over contract negotiations at Ascension Rochester

The OPEIU Local 40 Nurses Union were out Sunday at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.

The union picketed over what they call bad-faith negotiations and accused the hospital of union busting, putting financial pressure on nurses by not deducting dues.

The union said it’s been almost a year since contract negotiations started.

Ascension released the following statement:

“We respect the right of Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 40 to hold an informational picket. As with any event of this kind, the safety and security of our patients, visitors, associates, physicians and picketers is our first priority.”