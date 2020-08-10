Man driving truck caught in crossfire of 2 vehicles on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a Sunday shooting and crash near the intersection of Ryan Road and Emery Street.

According to authorities, at about 7 p.m. someone in a black Chevrolet Malibu was pursuing the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado on Ryan Road. Police said the occupants of both vehicles began shooting at one another, shattering the window of an occupied Chevrolet Suburban on the block.

The driver of the Silverado lost control of the vehicle and struck a fence near Dean Street. Police said its occupants fled on food.

The driver of the Silverado remained on the scene due to an injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

The driver of the Suburban drove to Eureka Road, where he was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury he sustained from broken glass.

The Malibu and an unknown number of occupants fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

