Severe weather threat upgraded in Metro Detroit: What to know

DETROIT – Eyes to the skies later today as the heat and humidity will stir up some scattered storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has now placed Metro Detroit in a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms Monday in the later afternoon and early evening. Highs today will hit 90F around Detroit with humidity will create uncomfortable and unstable air with a few storms capable of wind damage, dangerous lightning, and downpours.

Otherwise, it’s just partly cloudy, hot, and muggy with a heat index around 96F today with winds SW 5-15 gusting to 22mph. Make sure you are staying hydrated, and cool as best you can today.

An approaching cold front will keep storm threats around through the evening hours, but after 9pm, the threat for strong storms becomes less and less.

We expect a few residual showers possible Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit as that cold front pushes through. That front will put the brakes on the humidity and lower the heat too.

So, temps tomorrow start out warm before the front, which means low to mid 70s and still a bit muggy early. As the front takes its sweet time moving through, clouds will linger with scattered showers possible through the first half of the day. Then, afternoon sun and clouds with highs only in the mid 80s feeling a lot more comfortable.

The weather looks very tranquil through the midweek here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. That means morning lows near 60F, with mid 80s for highs and a good deal of sunshine Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

We will see shower chances increasing into the weekend, mainly Saturday late afternoon/evening into Sunday morning, so stay tuned. Remember, the Local4Casters app is your guide around storms and much more, and it’s free!

