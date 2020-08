YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three men were injured during a fight in Ypsilanti Township.

The fight happened Tuesday around 12 p.m. at West Willow Park, near I-94 and Wiard Road. Three men have been transported to a hospital.

Officials said one man was shot, another was tabbed and a third was struck by a vehicle after someone tried fleeing the scene.

All three men are listed in stable condition. Police are unsure who the aggressor is

The investigation is ongoing.

