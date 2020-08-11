LIVE STREAM: Detroit mayor to announce proposed sale at former State Fairgrounds

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will hold a news briefing at 11 a.m. Tuesday to announce a proposed sale of acreage at the former State Fairgrounds that could generate over 1,000 new jobs.

Read: Detroit mayor: Amazon distribution center proposed for former State Fairgrounds site

Watch the news briefing live at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the video player above.

Officials say the proposal would sell 142 acres at the former State Fairgrounds to a development team. The potential tenant would create 1,200 new jobs.

The city of Detroit purchased the 142 acres at the former State Fairgrounds for $7 million in 2018.

Ex-NBA star Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s Magic Plus LLC development company also bought about 16 acres from the land bank in 2018.

The site used to host the Michigan State Fair from 1905 until 2009. It has been most recently used as a COVID-19 testing site amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Detroit purchased 142 acres at the site of the former State Fairgrounds in 2018. (WDIV)