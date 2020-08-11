Mother killed, 2-year-old son injured in crash on I-75 in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Monday at 9:41 a.m. Michigan State Police troopers from the Monroe Post were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on I-75 near Laplaisance Road.

A Toyota minivan occupied by a 25-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son were traveling north on I-75. The minivan struck the back of a commercial box truck that was slowing down due to traffic congestion caused by construction.

Police said the driver of the minivan was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. The 2-year-old boy was safely removed and only had minor injuries from the crash.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.

Police believe distracted driving is believed to be a factor. Northbound I-75 was closed for several hours while Michigan State Police investigated the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Owen Hall of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

