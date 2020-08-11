Utica Community Schools offers virtual academy, remote learning to begin school year

UTICA, Mich. – Utica Community Schools will be offering a remote classroom with the option to transition to in-person learning and a 100 percent online virtual academy.

The Board of Education unanimously approved the plan at a meeting on Monday. Classroom teachers will provide remote learning through Oct. 30. The district plans to evaluate health and safety factors and consider a return for small groups of students.

The UCS Virtual Academy is a completely online program taught by UCS teachers.

“The UCS back to school plan keeps our focus on educational excellence and the health and safety of our students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Christine Johns said. “The options being offered this fall provide our families the same high-quality education that is the UCS standard based on the needs of each student.”

The virtual academy will continue even when the district transitions to face-to-face instruction. If a student in the virtual academy wants to return to the classroom, they will be assigned to the school in their attendance area.

“We want our students’ year to be memorable not because of COVID-19, but because they built great teacher student relationships, had opportunities to learn amazing things, and were inspired to achieve beyond what they ever dreamed,” Johns said.

Students involved in remote learning will receive instruction directly from UCS teachers during their day and work independently using pre-recorded lessons or content from district-approved curriculum resources.

Class days at the virtual academy will follow traditional daily school schedules and calendar. Students will get live instruction and online content that lets them move at their own pace.

