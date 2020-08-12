1 dead after masked gunmen open fire in Inkster neighborhood

INKSTER, Mich. – Police said two men in ski masks opened fire in the middle of an Inkster neighborhood, killing one person and injuring another.

The shots were fired on Tuesday night, while families were outside, sending everyone running for cover.

A search is underway for the masked shooters. The shooting happened between Hickory and Spruce streets in a community garden area.

“This is not something we’re going to tolerate,” Inkster Assistant Police Chief Bill Ratliff said.

The gunmen fled on foot.

