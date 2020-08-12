Police: Man fatally stabs man during argument at Detroit bus stop

DETROIT – A man was fatally stabbed Wednesday afternoon on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the incident happened at a bus stop in the area of Grand River Avenue and Greenfield Road. Police said a 44-year-old man got into a verbal altercation that turned physical, which resulted in the man producing a knife and stabbing a 54-year-old man multiple times.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police said the two men knew each other before the incident.

The suspect sustained an injury during the confrontation and was rushed to a hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

