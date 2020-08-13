Metro Detroit parents, teachers weigh in on upcoming school year

DETROIT – It will be perhaps one of Local 4 News’ most important town halls to date. As parents get ready to send their children to school, there is still a sense of confusion.

Metro Detroit parents and teachers, even some students, discuss the upcoming 2020-21 school year as districts decide whether to conduct classes virtually and/or in person.

Eight out of 10 parents in the group meeting believe the prospect is bleak for a productive school year that keeps their children learning and competitive. Some of those people included the teachers in the group.

The voices in the group are from Allen Park, Detroit, Lake Orion, Pontiac, Rochester, Romeo and Trenton.

