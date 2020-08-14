80ºF

2 adults, 8-month-old shot on Detroit’s east side

Suspect is still at large

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police are investigating after they said a man, a woman, and an 8-month-old baby were shot on Detroit’s east side on Friday evening.

Police said the three victims were in a black Honda SUV when a suspect drove up in a Dodge Ram opened fire, and fled on foot.

The shooting happened on Hampshire Street, near Harper Avenue and Conner Street.

The suspect is described as a Black man who is heavy-set and was wearing a black shirt, white stripe pants and white shoes.

The 8-month-old is listed as in critical condition, according to police.

Police initially said two women were shot, but that information has been updated to reflect that a man and a woman were shot.

