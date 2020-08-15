Suspect at large after baby, 2 adults shot inside vehicle on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A baby boy and two adults were shot Friday evening on Detroit’s east side.

Police are still searching for the shooter. Police said the child’s mother was among the victim’s shot.

The grandmother of the infant said that her grandson is a fighter and he’s in the hospital fighting for his life.

Detroit police are investigating the shooting. They said it’s the second shooting that happened on Hampshire Street, the shootings were just hours apart.

“Two shootings within 10 hours on the same street,” a neighbor said. “That was at four this morning. Some guy got shot in my neighbor’s driveway.”

A neighbor who requested we keep his identity private, said he heard the gunfire from both shootings.

“When I exited my house I saw two people laying in the street, shot,” a resident said.

“The shots were so close. I like, panicked and the next thing I know, I just called 911,” another resident said.

The first shooting happened early Friday morning.

The grandmother of the infant said someone shot him, her 25-year-old son and his 26-year-old girlfriend.

“The suspect is described as a heavy set male, Black male, he was wearing a black shirt, white stripe pants, black shoes,” Captain Gerry Johnson with the Detroit Police Department said. “He was last seen running westbound, he also had a black wrap described by the witnesses.

Police said all three victims are in temporary serious condition.

“Unfortunately this is happening everywhere, but like I said, together we can really try to suppress all this violence. That’s extremely important,” Johnson said.

Police also noted that the suspect arrived to the scene in a Dodge Ram pickup and fled the shooting on foot. Someone else drove the vehicle away from the scene. There is not a description available of the driver.

READ: More local crime reports